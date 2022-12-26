OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

OLO stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OLO by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

