Oppenheimer Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.