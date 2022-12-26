Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $893,889.23 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00227208 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

