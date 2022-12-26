Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $21,079,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

