Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 825,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

