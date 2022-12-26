Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $140,734.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00417025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021104 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00873235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00612068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00260890 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,252,918 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

