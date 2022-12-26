Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,405 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 335,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

