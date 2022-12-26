Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $149,767,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $141.27. 153,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,380. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

