Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.97. 28,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,322. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $263.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.