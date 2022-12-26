Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $24.93 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.87. 218,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,438. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

