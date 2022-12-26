Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $13,511,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $32.47. 886,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

