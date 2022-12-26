Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 10,879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,051,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 200,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. 787,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

