Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) vs. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Head to Head Review

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 30.91% 13.00% 1.46% Bank of New York Mellon 16.07% 10.07% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.17 $47.56 million $3.63 7.86 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.23 $3.76 billion $3.29 13.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bank of New York Mellon 1 8 3 0 2.17

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $50.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Bank of New York Mellon on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. The company operates through 135 financial service offices and ATMs, including 119 full-service branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

