Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Cap of $69.59 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Persistence has a market cap of $69.59 million and approximately $317,830.16 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $870.81 or 0.05169293 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00497307 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.75 or 0.29465680 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,361,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,061,154 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
