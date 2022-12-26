PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Holdings Decreased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.42% of PetMed Express worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $18.12. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,758. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

