Philcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $139,668.19 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $139,668.19 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”



