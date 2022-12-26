Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 94,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

