Planned Solutions Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

