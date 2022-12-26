Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,015. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

