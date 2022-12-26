Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE opened at $1.04 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

