Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,146.18

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,023.58 and $181,146.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014082 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,981.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

