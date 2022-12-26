QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 518,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

