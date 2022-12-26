Rakon Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and $63,472.46 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rakon has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

