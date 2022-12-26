Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.