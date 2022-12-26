Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Reading International stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.