Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2022 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

12/5/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.56. 31,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.