Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

GMS (NYSE: GMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2022 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2022 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $67.00.

11/28/2022 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,775. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock worth $933,482 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GMS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

