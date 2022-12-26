Refined Wealth Management Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,373 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

