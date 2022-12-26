Refined Wealth Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Refined Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
NYSE:MPC traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
