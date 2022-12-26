Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCII. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

RCII opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

