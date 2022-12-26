Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,804. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

