Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 3,886 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,590,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.93. 133,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

