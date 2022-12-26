Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.6 %

BABA traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $85.65. 732,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,997,873. The company has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.