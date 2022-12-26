Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,328.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 71,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.81. 208,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

