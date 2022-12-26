Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. 30,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.