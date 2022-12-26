Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,854. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.