Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,875. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

