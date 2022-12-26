Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,500. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61.

