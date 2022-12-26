Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. 115,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.