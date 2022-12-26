Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $290,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

