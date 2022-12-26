Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $94,194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 265.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.22. 218,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.