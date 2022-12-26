Revain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $656,882.28 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Revain has a total market cap of $44.29 million and approximately $656,882.28 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $868.11 or 0.05153480 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00498036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.79 or 0.29508877 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.
Buying and Selling Revain
