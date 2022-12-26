Reviewing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.87% -81.67% -46.05% WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Volatility & Risk

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 3 1 2.67 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 118.00%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,537.13%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.90 -$106.59 million ($1.04) -2.28 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.25 -$11.82 million ($1.03) -0.09

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTC Solar beats WiSA Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.