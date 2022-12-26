Reviewing Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) and NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NU and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NU alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 11 0 2.56 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

NU currently has a consensus price target of $9.69, suggesting a potential upside of 149.04%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Netcapital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NU and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 10.56 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Netcapital $5.48 million 1.33 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34%

Summary

NU beats Netcapital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Netcapital

(Get Rating)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.