Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,312.69 or 0.07790777 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $218.20 million and approximately $613,877.82 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,315.15909854 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $798,995.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

