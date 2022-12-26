Roth Capital Raises Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $90.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $164.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

