Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,883. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.