SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,701. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

