SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,701. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.60.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.
