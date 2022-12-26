Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Trimmed by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after acquiring an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,518. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

