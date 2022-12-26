Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 939 ($11.41) to GBX 1,030 ($12.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 736.85. The company has a market cap of £722.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4,166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,084 ($13.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

